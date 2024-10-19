Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Director Blake Borgeson Sells 11,447 Shares

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) Director Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.67, for a total transaction of $76,351.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,089,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,283,676.69. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Blake Borgeson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 1st, Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total transaction of $71,200.34.

On Tuesday, September 17th, Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.84, for a total transaction of $78,297.48.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total transaction of $71,772.69.

On Tuesday, August 20th, Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total transaction of $81,502.64.

On Tuesday, August 6th, Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total transaction of $78,068.54.

On Tuesday, July 23rd, Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total transaction of $97,070.56.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RXRX opened at $6.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.07 and a quick ratio of 6.07. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.97 and a 1-year high of $15.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $14.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.96 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 755.37% and a negative return on equity of 79.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. Research analysts expect that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 64,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 18,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the second quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 52.4% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Leerink Partners decreased their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.40.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

