Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.38.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on RC. BTIG Research began coverage on Ready Capital in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Ready Capital from $8.00 to $7.75 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Ready Capital from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th.
View Our Latest Analysis on RC
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ready Capital
Ready Capital Price Performance
Shares of RC opened at $7.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.37. Ready Capital has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $11.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.41.
Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.19). Ready Capital had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a positive return on equity of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $234.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ready Capital will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Ready Capital Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is presently 62.11%.
Ready Capital Company Profile
Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It operates through two segments: LMM Commercial Real Estate and Small Business Lending. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (LLM) commercial real estate loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by LLM loans, or other real estate-related investments.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ready Capital
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Survey Reveals: America’s Most Coveted Businesses in 2024
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Top 3 Stocks to Play Oil’s Potential Comeback Rally
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Analysts See Growth in CrowdStrike Stock Despite July Setback
Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.