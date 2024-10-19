Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.38.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RC. BTIG Research began coverage on Ready Capital in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Ready Capital from $8.00 to $7.75 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Ready Capital from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th.

Get Ready Capital alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on RC

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ready Capital

Ready Capital Price Performance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ready Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $327,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Ready Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Ready Capital by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 428,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after acquiring an additional 26,515 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ready Capital by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,163,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,429,000 after acquiring an additional 735,949 shares during the period. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its stake in Ready Capital by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 37,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 8,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RC opened at $7.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.37. Ready Capital has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $11.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.41.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.19). Ready Capital had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a positive return on equity of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $234.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ready Capital will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ready Capital Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is presently 62.11%.

Ready Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It operates through two segments: LMM Commercial Real Estate and Small Business Lending. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (LLM) commercial real estate loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by LLM loans, or other real estate-related investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.