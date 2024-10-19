Reabold Resources (LON:RBD) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Reabold Resources Plc (LON:RBD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.05 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.06 ($0.00), with a volume of 126030273 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.06 ($0.00).
Reabold Resources Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.07. The company has a market cap of £6.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 34.15, a current ratio of 45.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
About Reabold Resources
Reabold Resources Plc invests in upstream oil and gas projects. It invests in Corallian, Danube, Rathlin, and PEDL183 in the United Kingdom and Europe; and others in the United States, as well as Parta exploration license area situated in Romania. The company was formerly known as Adventis Group plc and changed its name to Reabold Resources Plc in December 2012.
