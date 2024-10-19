Raymond James Upgrades Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) to “Hold”

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on FRU. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Freehold Royalties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.45.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of TSE:FRU opened at C$13.95 on Thursday. Freehold Royalties has a 1 year low of C$12.66 and a 1 year high of C$15.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.83, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$13.74 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.93.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$84.50 million for the quarter. Freehold Royalties had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 46.41%. Equities research analysts predict that Freehold Royalties will post 0.7581169 earnings per share for the current year.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in the acquiring and managing royalty interests in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. Freehold Royalties Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.