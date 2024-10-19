Raymond James Upgrades Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) to “Hold”

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on FRU. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Freehold Royalties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.45.
Freehold Royalties Stock Down 0.3 %
Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$84.50 million for the quarter. Freehold Royalties had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 46.41%. Equities research analysts predict that Freehold Royalties will post 0.7581169 earnings per share for the current year.
Freehold Royalties Company Profile
Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in the acquiring and managing royalty interests in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. Freehold Royalties Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
