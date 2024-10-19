Raymond James Increases Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Price Target to C$17.25

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Free Report) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$17.00 to C$17.25 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for Mullen Group’s FY2024 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

MTL has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities reduced their target price on Mullen Group from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$18.75 to C$19.50 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Mullen Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$14.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$18.25.

Mullen Group Stock Performance

Shares of TSE MTL opened at C$14.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.56, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of C$1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.78. Mullen Group has a one year low of C$12.47 and a one year high of C$15.71.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$495.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$490.50 million. Mullen Group had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 12.74%.

Mullen Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.69%.

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle e-commerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation, inventory, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.

