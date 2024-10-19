Raymond James & Associates Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 843,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,085 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $323,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

VUG stock traded up $2.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $392.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 652,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,413. The stock has a market cap of $135.10 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $376.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $363.80. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $260.65 and a fifty-two week high of $393.71.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.