Raymond James & Associates Has $646.35 Million Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,587,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 240,449 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 1.88% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $646,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 314.1% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20,350.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.94. 5,174,808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,740,335. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.67 billion, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $88.86 and a 52 week high of $99.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2882 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

