Raymond James & Associates Has $367.50 Million Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,735,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249,405 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.71% of Johnson Controls International worth $367,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JCI. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 65.2% in the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 977.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.43.

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total transaction of $8,494,125.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,243,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,507,639.29. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total value of $8,494,125.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,243,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,507,639.29. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total value of $84,899.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 143,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,438,752. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 227,494 shares of company stock worth $16,997,782 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JCI traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,567,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,018,063. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.60. The company has a market capitalization of $51.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $47.90 and a twelve month high of $78.23.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.92%.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

