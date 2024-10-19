Raymond James & Associates Has $297.32 Million Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,711,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,910 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $297,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.8% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 75.9% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 61,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,708,000 after purchasing an additional 26,590 shares during the period. Net Worth Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,371,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 189.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after buying an additional 8,605 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 2.5 %

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded down $5.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $200.78. 21,030,823 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,630,695. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $84.95 and a fifty-two week high of $212.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $175.31 and its 200-day moving average is $164.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.24, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.33 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.85% and a return on equity of 25.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a $0.4871 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.00.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

