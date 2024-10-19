Raymond James & Associates Decreases Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,245,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,849,791 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Raymond James & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 3.50% of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF worth $935,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Sensible Money LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sensible Money LLC now owns 8,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 5,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 5,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS USMV traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,207,531 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $27.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.94. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

