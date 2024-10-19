Raymond James & Associates Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,176,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,746 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $389,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 9,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Vance Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Red Mountain Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC now owns 33,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC now owns 10,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Financial Group INC SD raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 11,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEU stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,094,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,157,667. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $49.47 and a one year high of $63.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.76.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

