Raymond James & Associates Acquires 137,916 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 23.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 724,533 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,916 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.19% of Stryker worth $261,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Stryker by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,459,393 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,258,373,000 after purchasing an additional 309,592 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,651,403 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,096,078,000 after acquiring an additional 813,311 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,323,452 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $790,554,000 after acquiring an additional 66,482 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Stryker by 2.9% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,601,380 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $573,086,000 after acquiring an additional 44,765 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Stryker by 4.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,209,769 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $411,624,000 after purchasing an additional 46,375 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SYK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Stryker from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $405.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Stryker from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $392.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $381.16.

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded up $9.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $369.56. 1,589,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,253,560. The company has a market cap of $140.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $355.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $343.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $255.22 and a one year high of $374.63.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.02. Stryker had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.53%.

In related news, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,495. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 190,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total value of $61,457,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,316,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,790,023.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,495. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 220,068 shares of company stock worth $71,811,372 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

