Raydium (RAY) Price Hits $2.12 on Major Exchanges

Raydium (RAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 19th. Raydium has a total market capitalization of $560.65 million and approximately $14.00 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Raydium has traded up 19.9% against the dollar. One Raydium token can now be purchased for $2.12 or 0.00003113 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Raydium Profile

Raydium’s launch date was February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,208 tokens and its circulating supply is 263,841,752 tokens. Raydium’s official website is raydium.io/#. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Raydium Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium (RAY) is a distinctive automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain. Unlike traditional AMMs, Raydium integrates with a central limit order book, ensuring faster, cost-efficient trades and shared liquidity. This unique architecture allows it to tap into the broader OpenBook ecosystem, enhancing liquidity and user experience. The platform was conceived by a pseudonymous team including figures like AlphaRay and XRay, who, motivated by the challenges in DeFi in 2020, launched Raydium in partnership with Serum in February 2021. The native token, $RAY, plays a central role in the ecosystem, facilitating trades, incentivizing user engagement, and supporting the AcceleRaytor initiative for new project launches.”

