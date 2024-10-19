Raub Brock Capital Management LP Raises Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,957 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF makes up about 1.1% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $5,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RSPT. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $472,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $801,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 107,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 5,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 44,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF stock opened at $38.04 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a one year low of $26.09 and a one year high of $38.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.69.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

