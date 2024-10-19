Randall Kaye Sells 16,667 Shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH) Stock

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) CMO Randall Kaye sold 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.03, for a total value of $983,853.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 17,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,817.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

On Monday, September 16th, Randall Kaye sold 16,666 shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total value of $527,312.24.

On Monday, August 12th, Randall Kaye sold 16,667 shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total value of $578,844.91.

Shares of LBPH opened at $59.21 on Friday. Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $59.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.43 and a beta of 1.22.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:LBPH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.10). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.65) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 93.3% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $132,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. 63.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LBPH has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down from $80.00) on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 26th. Wedbush lowered Longboard Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.56.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and transformative medicines for neurological diseases. The company develops bexicaserin (LP352), which has completed Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

