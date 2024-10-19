Rakon (RKN) Price Down 22.9% This Week

Rakon (RKN) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 18th. One Rakon token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0934 or 0.00000136 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Rakon has traded 22.9% lower against the dollar. Rakon has a total market cap of $22.68 million and $1,975.67 worth of Rakon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Rakon Token Profile

Rakon was first traded on April 15th, 2019. Rakon’s total supply is 285,714,286 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,857,143 tokens. The official website for Rakon is rkntoken.io. The official message board for Rakon is medium.com/@rakontoken. Rakon’s official Twitter account is @rakonrkn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rakon Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of RKN is to build a trust-free and the preferred supplier to the Communications Infrastructure, Positioning, Aerospace and Defense markets with comprehensive application knowledge to enable transparent information flow and efficient collaboration.”

