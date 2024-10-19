Radix (XRD) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.30 Million

Radix (XRD) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. One Radix coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0171 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. Radix has a total market capitalization of $160.98 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Radix has traded 16.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000115 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $171.15 or 0.00251054 BTC.

Radix Profile

Radix was first traded on July 28th, 2021. Radix’s total supply is 12,972,786,987 coins and its circulating supply is 9,405,331,723 coins. Radix’s official Twitter account is @radixdlt and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Radix is www.radixdlt.com. The Reddit community for Radix is https://reddit.com/r/radix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radix’s official message board is www.radixdlt.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Radix

According to CryptoCompare, “RADIX token (XRD) is the native token of the Radix Public Network, used for staking to secure the network through Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and paying for transaction fees. XRD holders can vote on validator nodes by delegating tokens to them and earn network emission rewards. The top 100 validators with the most delegated stake are selected as the validator set, but this limit is expected to be removed in the future. Transaction fees are paid in XRD, and 100% of the fees are burnt by the Radix Protocol to prevent spam transactions across the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

