Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Has $338,000 Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.1% of Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC now owns 46,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,927,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Drake & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.4% in the third quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 13,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,607,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 25,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,712,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $585.25 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $411.02 and a 1-year high of $588.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $565.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $544.64. The company has a market cap of $505.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

