QUASA Price Reaches $0.0005 (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 26% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 19th. QUASA has a total market cap of $43,417.93 and $1,152.79 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QUASA token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, QUASA has traded 69.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get QUASA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00007704 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,193.19 or 0.99981833 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00013268 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00007518 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000892 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006378 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.09 or 0.00067581 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000041 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUASA (QUA) is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,033,799 tokens. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00044593 USD and is down -55.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,603.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QUASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUASA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.