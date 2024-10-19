QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) PT Lowered to $6.00 at Truist Financial

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.94.

Shares of QS opened at $5.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.82. QuantumScape has a 52-week low of $4.67 and a 52-week high of $10.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.66 and a current ratio of 8.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 4.58.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that QuantumScape will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 222,476 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $1,463,892.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,283,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,447,713.26. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other QuantumScape news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 34,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total value of $189,992.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,073,022 shares in the company, valued at $5,890,890.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 222,476 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $1,463,892.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,283,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,447,713.26. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,126,067 shares of company stock worth $6,659,475 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in QuantumScape by 240.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,256,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,770,000 after buying an additional 3,004,964 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,828,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,306,000 after acquiring an additional 796,723 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,950,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in QuantumScape by 880.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 352,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 316,361 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in QuantumScape by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,679,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,854,000 after purchasing an additional 251,186 shares during the last quarter. 29.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

