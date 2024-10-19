Quantum Trading Down 0% Over Last Week (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. During the last week, Quantum has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One Quantum token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantum has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $1.02 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Quantum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00007689 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68,397.12 or 1.00006559 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00013312 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00007638 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000896 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006356 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.09 or 0.00067389 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Quantum Token Profile

Quantum is a token. Its launch date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $9.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.