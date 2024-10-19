Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $135.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Qualys from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Qualys from $167.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. DA Davidson raised Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Qualys in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.08.

NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $123.21 on Wednesday. Qualys has a 12 month low of $119.32 and a 12 month high of $206.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.10.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.20. Qualys had a return on equity of 44.80% and a net margin of 29.36%. The company had revenue of $148.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Qualys will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.21, for a total transaction of $876,470.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 179,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,493,851.29. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Qualys news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.93, for a total value of $82,500.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,077 shares in the company, valued at $11,662,222.61. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.21, for a total transaction of $876,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,493,851.29. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,535 shares of company stock worth $1,469,140. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Qualys by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,839,801 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $640,748,000 after buying an additional 83,504 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 809,014 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,365,000 after buying an additional 72,261 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 50.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 501,847 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,743,000 after acquiring an additional 169,293 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 15.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 474,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,607,000 after buying an additional 63,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 439,434 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

