Qtum (QTUM) Trading Up 1.5% This Week

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.58 or 0.00003762 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. Qtum has a market capitalization of $271.85 million and $27.82 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Qtum alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,658.72 or 0.03876462 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.39 or 0.00041397 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00007180 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00011047 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00011959 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00006483 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Qtum Profile

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,362,596 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.