Qtum (QTUM) One Day Volume Hits $25.84 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. One Qtum coin can now be bought for approximately $2.56 or 0.00003745 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Qtum has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. Qtum has a market capitalization of $269.32 million and approximately $25.84 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,647.43 or 0.03878824 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00041103 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00007051 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00010758 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00011798 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00006551 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002063 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,363,608 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

