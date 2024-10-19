Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.87 and traded as low as $17.27. Pulse Biosciences shares last traded at $17.30, with a volume of 92,403 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Pulse Biosciences to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th.

Get Pulse Biosciences alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Pulse Biosciences

Pulse Biosciences Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pulse Biosciences

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.87 and its 200 day moving average is $13.62. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -21.36 and a beta of 1.74.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLSE. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Pulse Biosciences by 63.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Pulse Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pulse Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the first quarter worth $109,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Pulse Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. The company offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pulse Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulse Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.