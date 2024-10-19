Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Pulmatrix Price Performance
NASDAQ PULM opened at $2.00 on Thursday. Pulmatrix has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.02.
Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.55 million during the quarter. Pulmatrix had a negative net margin of 95.18% and a negative return on equity of 46.86%.
About Pulmatrix
Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focused on development of novel inhaled therapeutic products to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company offers iSPERSE, an engineered dry powder delivery platform, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.
