pufETH (PUFETH) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $5.04 Million

pufETH (PUFETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. In the last seven days, pufETH has traded 8.2% higher against the dollar. One pufETH token can now be bought for about $2,696.79 or 0.03949861 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. pufETH has a total market capitalization of $401.41 million and approximately $5.04 million worth of pufETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000115 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.09 or 0.00250592 BTC.

pufETH Token Profile

pufETH launched on January 30th, 2024. pufETH’s total supply is 387,440 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,847 tokens. The Reddit community for pufETH is https://reddit.com/r/puffer_finance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. pufETH’s official message board is medium.com/@puffer.fi. pufETH’s official Twitter account is @puffer_finance. The official website for pufETH is www.puffer.fi.

Buying and Selling pufETH

According to CryptoCompare, “pufETH (PUFETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. pufETH has a current supply of 387,564.4735291. The last known price of pufETH is 2,702.48544059 USD and is up 1.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $11,215,632.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.puffer.fi.”



