Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.27 and traded as high as $14.90. Provident Financial shares last traded at $14.90, with a volume of 44,265 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PROV. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Provident Financial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Provident Financial in a report on Sunday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Provident Financial Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.23 million, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.30.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Provident Financial had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $15.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Provident Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Provident Financial’s payout ratio is currently 52.83%.

Institutional Trading of Provident Financial

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Provident Financial stock. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Provident Financial worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

