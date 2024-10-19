ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Shares Sold by Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Purus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the first quarter worth about $235,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 1st quarter worth about $721,000.

Shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ stock traded up $1.30 on Friday, reaching $74.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,075,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,601,141. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.51. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 52-week low of $30.47 and a 52-week high of $85.20.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.2302 per share. This is an increase from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

