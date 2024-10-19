ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYU) Shares Up 0.9% – What’s Next?

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYU – Get Free Report)’s stock price were up 0.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.26 and last traded at $29.26. Approximately 18 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.99.
ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF Stock Up 1.3 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.33.
ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.0333 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.
About ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF
The ProShares Ultra Cloud Computing (SKYU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a modified-equally-weighted index of US companies in the cloud computing industry. SKYU was launched on Jan 19, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.
