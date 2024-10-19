ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Acquired by Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 147.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BATS:NOBL traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $107.96. 304,266 shares of the company were exchanged. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97. The firm has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.64 and a 200-day moving average of $100.35.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

