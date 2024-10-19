ProShares Metaverse ETF (NYSEARCA:VERS) Shares Down 0.2% – What’s Next?

Shares of ProShares Metaverse ETF (NYSEARCA:VERS – Get Free Report) were down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $44.46 and last traded at $44.57. Approximately 898 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 1,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.68.

ProShares Metaverse ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $6.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.95 and a 200 day moving average of $42.39.

ProShares Metaverse ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Metaverse ETF (VERS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Metaverse Theme index. The fund tracks a concentrated index of stocks, spanning a broad range of industries globally, that are positioned to benefit from the development and use of the Metaverse. Stocks are selected based on the amount of exposure to the related theme and weighted based on a modified equal weight strategy.

