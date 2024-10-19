Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Price Target Raised to $331.00

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) had its target price upped by Bank of America from $319.00 to $331.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PGR. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Progressive from $239.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Progressive from $262.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Progressive from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $367.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.81.

Progressive Stock Performance

NYSE PGR opened at $251.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $147.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.35. Progressive has a fifty-two week low of $149.14 and a fifty-two week high of $260.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $248.81 and a 200-day moving average of $224.05.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $17.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Progressive will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other news, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 2,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.28, for a total value of $549,970.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,462,038.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Progressive news, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 2,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.28, for a total value of $549,970.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,462,038.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total value of $850,689.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,015,247.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,383 shares of company stock valued at $33,446,453 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progressive

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Progressive by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the first quarter worth about $345,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Progressive by 4.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive during the first quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Progressive by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

