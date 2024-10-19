Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) Shares Acquired by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 296,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,624,000 after purchasing an additional 18,368 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 53,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after buying an additional 27,827 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 9,048 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 8.6% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 181,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,689,000 after acquiring an additional 14,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $1,097,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE PFG opened at $90.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.60. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.21 and a 12-month high of $91.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.24). Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on PFG shares. Bank of America cut their target price on Principal Financial Group from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.42.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

