Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Stake Lowered by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont decreased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2,826.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 562.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PBH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prestige Consumer Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.20.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Price Performance

NYSE:PBH opened at $72.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.29. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.61 and a 52-week high of $75.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.47.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $267.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.54 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

