Precedent Wealth Partners LLC Sells 2,943 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Precedent Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,943 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 3.5% of Precedent Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

EFA opened at $81.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.08. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.68 and a fifty-two week high of $84.56.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

