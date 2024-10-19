Precedent Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Precedent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 5,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unique Wealth LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 3,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADP. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $267.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $282.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.83.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $292.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.84. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $205.53 and a 1 year high of $294.18.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 89.20% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 9,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.45, for a total value of $2,479,748.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,899,862.45. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 9,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.45, for a total transaction of $2,479,748.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,741 shares in the company, valued at $9,899,862.45. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Maria Black sold 19,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.38, for a total transaction of $5,253,553.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,807 shares in the company, valued at $25,464,384.66. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,817 shares of company stock valued at $15,999,208 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

