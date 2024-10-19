Precedent Wealth Partners LLC Has $926,000 Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Precedent Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 13.1% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 45,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,377,000 after buying an additional 5,261 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $258,000. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth $7,720,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 49,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,089,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.0% in the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 15,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $189.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Compass Point cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.45, for a total value of $231,570.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 550,975 shares in the company, valued at $102,729,288.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President Michael P. Lyons sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.58, for a total value of $1,997,380.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 199,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,151,670.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.45, for a total transaction of $231,570.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 550,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,729,288.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,420 shares of company stock worth $4,223,131. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of PNC stock opened at $189.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $75.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $180.83 and a 200-day moving average of $167.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $109.40 and a one year high of $196.64.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 53.60%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

