Precedent Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Precedent Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,051 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up 1.7% of Precedent Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIV. Williams Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6,178.1% during the 2nd quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 18,233,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,019,000 after acquiring an additional 17,943,042 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,038,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,153,000 after purchasing an additional 770,007 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 11.0% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,898,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,521,000 after purchasing an additional 288,111 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,812,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,644,000 after purchasing an additional 113,418 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,193,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,239,000 after buying an additional 592,113 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BIV opened at $76.96 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $70.43 and a 1-year high of $78.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.87.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

