Precedent Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 965 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Precedent Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 12.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 965 shares during the quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 40.5% in the first quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 190,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,677,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.1% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 8.7% during the first quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $12,403,580.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 446,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,299,645.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.2 %

AbbVie stock opened at $188.87 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.85 and a 1-year high of $199.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $194.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.04, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.63.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.08. AbbVie had a return on equity of 203.66% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 183.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on ABBV. William Blair upgraded AbbVie to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AbbVie from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $214.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.47.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ABBV

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.