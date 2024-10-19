Precedent Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 2,772 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Precedent Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares during the quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 241.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 39,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 28,297 shares during the period. &PARTNERS boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 107.5% during the first quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 5,278 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 108,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,477,000 after acquiring an additional 7,116 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 903,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,727,000 after buying an additional 19,833 shares during the period. Finally, Single Point Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 236,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $50.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.85 and a 200 day moving average of $50.40. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.14 and a 52 week high of $51.17.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

