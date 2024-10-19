Portofino Resources (CVE:POR) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Portofino Resources Inc. (CVE:POR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 10000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Portofino Resources Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.03. The firm has a market cap of C$3.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.55.
Portofino Resources Company Profile
Portofino Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the Americas. The company holds an option to acquire 100% interests in the Sapawe West property that comprises various claims totaling 1,147 hectares located in the Schwenger and McCaul Townships, Ontario; the Gold Creek property comprising various mining claims containing various contiguous cell units covering an area of approximately 4,036 hectares located primarily in the Duckworth Township, Ontario; and the Melema West gold property covering an area of 869 hectares located to the northeast of the town of Atikokan, Ontario.
Featured Articles
