Portland General Electric Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NYSE:POR)

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%.

Portland General Electric has raised its dividend by an average of 5.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years. Portland General Electric has a payout ratio of 61.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Portland General Electric to earn $3.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.5%.

Portland General Electric stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.40. The company had a trading volume of 647,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,154. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.59. Portland General Electric has a 12-month low of $39.13 and a 12-month high of $49.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $758.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

POR has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America began coverage on Portland General Electric in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Portland General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut Portland General Electric from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Portland General Electric in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

In related news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total transaction of $50,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,606 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,045,527.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Maria Angelica Espinosa sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $120,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,263 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $688,902.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,486 shares of company stock valued at $262,153 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

