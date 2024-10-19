Polydex Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:POLXF) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Polydex Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:POLXF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.99 and traded as low as $1.99. Polydex Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.99, with a volume of 2,000 shares.
Polydex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.3 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.99.
Polydex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Polydex Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a development stage company, which engages in manufacturing of bulk pharmaceutical intermediates for the worldwide veterinary pharmaceutical industry, and the development, manufacturing, and marketing of biotechnology-based products for the human pharmaceutical market.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Polydex Pharmaceuticals
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- Misses and Beats: 3 Stocks That Are Moving Markets Right Now
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Cisco on the Rise: AI Potential and Analyst Upgrades Drive Gains
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/14 – 10/18
Receive News & Ratings for Polydex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polydex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.