Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 112.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 23.1% in the third quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 30,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 5,802 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Pfizer by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 703,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,369,000 after purchasing an additional 39,522 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 27,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Pfizer by 1.6% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 408,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,811,000 after purchasing an additional 6,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in Pfizer by 2.3% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 92,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFE has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Daiwa America raised Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.91.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Pfizer stock opened at $29.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.05 and its 200-day moving average is $28.42. The company has a market cap of $165.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -487.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $32.68.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,800.00%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

