PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 414,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises approximately 0.9% of Everett Harris & Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $70,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 11.7% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 16,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 253,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,412,000 after purchasing an additional 9,465 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.0% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 117,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.1% in the first quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.0% in the first quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.92.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of PEP traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $175.06. The company had a trading volume of 5,097,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,492,675. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.03 and a 1-year high of $183.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.13. The stock has a market cap of $240.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $23.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.86 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 57.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 79.94%.

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.