PENG (NASDAQ:PENG) PT Lowered to $27.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

PENG (NASDAQ:PENG – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PENG has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PENG from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on PENG from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

PENG stock opened at $15.69 on Wednesday. PENG has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $29.81.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc, a memory-focused company, engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

