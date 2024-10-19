PayPal USD (PYUSD) Price Hits $1.00

PayPal USD (PYUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 19th. PayPal USD has a total market cap of $627.85 million and approximately $4.97 million worth of PayPal USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PayPal USD has traded down 0% against the dollar. One PayPal USD token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001463 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PayPal USD Profile

PayPal USD’s total supply is 628,164,418 tokens. The official website for PayPal USD is www.paypal.com/pyusd. PayPal USD’s official Twitter account is @paypal.

Buying and Selling PayPal USD

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPal USD (PYUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PayPal USD has a current supply of 628,164,417.517593. The last known price of PayPal USD is 0.99959103 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $7,299,419.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paypal.com/pyusd.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPal USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayPal USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PayPal USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

