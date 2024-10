Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYOW) Trading 5% Higher – Should You Buy?

Shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYOW – Get Free Report) traded up 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.75 and last traded at $0.73. 75,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the average session volume of 46,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

Payoneer Global Trading Up 5.0 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.43.

Payoneer Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Payoneer Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payoneer Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.