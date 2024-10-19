Paymentus (NYSE:PAY) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $25.49, but opened at $26.39. Paymentus shares last traded at $26.19, with a volume of 90,642 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PAY shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Paymentus from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Paymentus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Paymentus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Paymentus from $21.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Paymentus to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.31.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.56 and a beta of 1.46.

Paymentus (NYSE:PAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Paymentus had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $197.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paymentus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Paymentus in the first quarter valued at about $1,053,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paymentus by 128,017.4% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 58,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 58,888 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Paymentus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $537,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Paymentus by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,388,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,596,000 after acquiring an additional 8,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Paymentus by 4,713.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 20,125 shares in the last quarter. 12.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paymentus Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform.

